May 21 Target Corp reported a 16 percent
drop in quarterly profit but showed signs of progress in its
efforts to rebuild customer confidence in the wake of a massive
theft of payment card data in the United States and a botched
expansion into Canada.
Target, which has fired both its chief executive and the
head of its Canadian operation as it tries to regain its
footing, reported a 0.3 percent drop in U.S. same-store sales.
Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected U.S.
same-store sales to fall 1.1 percent.
"Traffic was dramatically better than our late
fourth-quarter trends," the company said.
Shares of the third-largest U.S. retailer were up 0.8
percent in premarket trading on Wednesday.
Interim Chief Executive John Mulligan said the company was
"pleased with this momentum" but that more needed to be done.
Mulligan, the company's chief financial officer, replaced
Gregg Steinhafel, who was ousted earlier in May after a data
breach during the holiday shopping season that resulted in the
theft of at least 40 million payment card numbers and 70 million
other pieces of customer data.
Steinhafel had also overseen Target's bungled push into
Canada, where the company lost almost $1 billion last year after
opening 124 stores in an unprecedented expansion that caused
supply chain and other operational problems.
Target fired the head of its Canada operations, Tony Fisher,
on Tuesday and replaced him with company veteran Mark Schindele.
The Minneapolis-based company lowered its adjusted full-year
profit forecast to $3.60-$3.90 per share, from its prior
forecast of $3.85-$4.15 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting full-year earnings of
$3.98 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income fell to $418 million, or 66 cents per share, in
the first quarter ended May 3, from $498 million or 77 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Pre-tax costs related to the data breach totaled $26 million
in the quarter, primarily for legal and other third party
services. Including insurance proceeds, expenses were $18
million. The company incurred $61 million in pre-tax costs
related to the breach in the preceding quarter.
Excluding items, the company earned 70 cents per share.
Sales rose 2.1 percent to $17.05 billion. Canadian sales
were $393 million, up from $86 million in the same period last
year when the company had only 24 stores.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 71 cents per
share, on revenue of $17 billion.
Target's shares were trading at $57.07 before the bell,
after closing at $56.61 on Tuesday. Up to Tuesday's close, the
stock had lost 10.5 percent since the start of the year.
