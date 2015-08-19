(Adds share price, company comments from analyst conference
call)
By Nandita Bose
CHICAGO Aug 19 Target Corp forecast
disappointing sales for this quarter and said it expected
consumer demand to remain choppy, causing its shares to give up
early gains.
Earlier on Wednesday, the fourth-largest U.S. retailer
reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its
full-year earnings forecast, citing strong demand for clothing
and other merchandise at the center of its growth plan.
Chief Operating Officer John Mulligan said on a conference
call with analysts that he expected sales at stores open at
least a year to increase 1 percent to 2 percent this quarter,
including digital sales growth of about 30 percent.
Analysts called the comparable sales estimate conservative.
Target's same-store sales rose 2.4 percent in the second
quarter ended on Aug. 1, which research firm Consensus Metrix
said beat market expectations of 2.2 percent. A 30 percent rise
in digital sales contributed 0.6 percentage points.
Target also said it urgently needed to adjust inventory
levels so that its shelves are sufficiently stocked.
In the year since Brian Cornell became chief executive
officer, Target has been promoting a narrower set of "signature"
products including apparel, baby products and wellness items
including organic goods.
Sales of those products increased three times faster than
the company average during the second quarter ended on Aug. 1,
Mulligan said.
Under Cornell, Target has also reshuffled its management,
exited its struggling Canadian operations and spent more on
online sales.
In March, Cornell announced a restructuring plan to
eliminate several thousand corporate jobs and revamp grocery
operations. It also included a $1 billion investment in
technology in areas such as supply chain.
For the fiscal year, Target said it expected earnings of
$4.60 to $4.75 per share, excluding special items. Analysts on
average forecast $4.62, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In May, the company had raised the lower end of its forecast
by 5 cents a share to between $4.50 and $4.65.
Excluding restructuring charges and other special items,
earnings rose to $1.22 per share from $1.01 a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting $1.11, Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S said.
Net sales rose 2.8 percent to $17.4 billion, meeting Wall
Street expectations.
Target shares rose as much as 5.4 percent in the morning,
but were down 1.1 percent at $79.45 by early afternoon. At
Tuesday's close, the stock had risen 6 percent this year.
(Additonal reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)