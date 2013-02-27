BRIEF-Honeywell and Vietjet Air sign agreement for nearly 100 131-9A auxiliary power units
* Honeywell and Vietjet Air sign $100 million agreement for nearly 100 131-9a auxiliary power units and more than a decade of maintenance service
CHICAGO Feb 27 Target Corp : * CEO says online and mobile sales grew faster than industry averages * CEO says to open first 24 Canadian stores by early April * CEO says to open 124 Canadian stores before christmas holiday season * CEO says to remodel just over 100 stores this year, more moderate pace than
recent yrs * CEO says has a tempered view of the near-term sales environment * CEO says believes Target is well positioned even in the uncertain environment * Says to test pay online, pick up in store; pay in one store, pick up in
another store * Says to test allowing shoppers to pay online and have items shipped from
store, including same-day delivery * Says very pleased with response to prabal gurung line and sports illustrated
swimsuit issue * Says looking to expand beauty consultants test beyond Chicago * Says remains cautious about economy and its impact on consumer spending
* Honeywell and Vietjet Air sign $100 million agreement for nearly 100 131-9a auxiliary power units and more than a decade of maintenance service
* Dow down 0.18 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.34 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)