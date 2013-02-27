CHICAGO Feb 27 Target Corp : * Sees FY same-store sales in line with 2012 rate of 2.7 percent * Sees FY sales growth about 2 percent * Sees u.s. retail EBITDA margin rate in range of 10.3 percent for 2013 * CFO sees $2.3 billion in u.s. investments in 2013 * CFO sees about $1.5 billion in canadian capital investments in 2013,

including expanding 40 locations * Sees about $1.5 billion more in share repurchase beyond $600 million from

receivables sale in 2013 * CFO says sales results were somewhat softer than expected so far in February * CFO says daily volatility elevated, sales trends have improved somewhat as

month progressed * Sees Q1 same-store sales flat to up 2 percent * Sees same-store sales improvement particularly in Q2 and Q3, has tempered

view of Q4