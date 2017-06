NEW YORK Oct 16 Target Corp : * CEO says confident in financial goals for the year * CEO says consumer sentiment still below pre-recession levels but improving * CEO says starting November 1 card holders get an extra 30 days for returns * CEO says to open second San Francisco citytarget in fall 2013 * CEO says to offer holiday price-match through December 16 * CEO says to match target.com prices in stores * CEO says to be highly promotional and intensely competitive on price in Q4