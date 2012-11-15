Nov 15 Target Corp :
* CEO says initial traffic at citytarget stores has been strong
* CEO says feels "very good" about ability to open 1st Canadian
stores on time,
on budget and on brand
* Executive says in hardlines, Q3 comps sales were softest in
electronics
* Exec says guest feedback shows consumers confidence higher,
but they plan to
continue saving and paying down debt
* Exec says "expect the season to be highly competitive and
promotional"
* CFO sees Q4 comparable store sales up 2-3 percent
* CFO sees Q4 red card penetration up 4 percentage points
versus year earlier
* CEO: "we don't see a lot of price match activity in our
stores"