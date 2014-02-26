BRIEF-Consolidated Operations Group says signed term sheet for partial acquisition
* Executed a terms sheet to purchase 95 pct of an equipment finance broker for A$21.98 mln
BOSTON Feb 26 Target Corp Chief Financial Officer John Mulligan said on Wednesday that same-store sales at the No. 3 U.S. retailer so far in February have been flat compared to a year ago.
He also said in a conference call with analysts that he expects same-store sales to be flat to down 2 percent during the full first quarter when compared to a year earlier.
Mulligan said he sees "capacity" for this year's stock buyback at between $1 billion and $2 billion. The company had previously said it had capacity for about $4 billion in stock repurchases.
* Executed a terms sheet to purchase 95 pct of an equipment finance broker for A$21.98 mln
May 1 Australian shares are expected to ease on Monday, trailing weakness in Wall Street the previous session on weak economic data. The local share price index futures fell 0.14 percent, or 8 points, to 5905, a 19.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.2 percent last week. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent, or 22.17 points, to 7,356.58 at 2211 GMT. For a summary of overn