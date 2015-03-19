WASHINGTON, March 18 Target Corp has
agreed to pay $10 million in a proposed settlement of a
class-action lawsuit related to a huge 2013 data breach, CBS
News reported on Wednesday, citing a company spokeswoman.
The proposal, which requires federal court approval, would
create an account to pay individual victims up to $10,000 in
damages, the network cited court documents as saying.
"We are pleased to see the process moving forward and look
forward to its resolution," CBS News quoted Target spokeswoman
Molly Snyder as saying.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Eric Walsh)