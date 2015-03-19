(Changes source, adds background)
WASHINGTON, March 18 Target Corp has
agreed to pay $10 million in a proposed settlement of a
class-action lawsuit related to a huge 2013 data breach that
consumers say compromised their personal financial information,
court documents show.
Under the proposal, which requires federal court approval,
Target will deposit the settlement amount into an interest
bearing escrow account, to pay individual victims up to $10,000
in damages.
The claims will be submitted and processed primarily online
through a dedicated website, according to the court documents.
The proposal also requires Target to adopt and implement
data security measures such as appointing a chief information
security officer and maintaining a written information security
program.
"We are pleased to see the process moving forward and look
forward to its resolution," said Target spokeswoman Molly
Snyder.
CBS News, which earlier reported the settlement, said a
court hearing on the proposed settlement was set for Thursday in
St. Paul, Minnesota.
Target has said at least 40 million credit cards were
compromised in the breach during the 2013 holiday shopping
season and may have resulted in the theft of as many as 110
million people's personal information, such as email addresses
and phone numbers.
A U.S. judge in December cleared the way for consumers to
sue the retailer over the breach, rejecting Target's argument
that the consumers lacked standing to sue because they could not
establish any injury.
The case is In re: Target Corporation Customer Data Security
Breach Litigation, U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota,
No. 14-md-02522.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney in Washington and Supriya Kurane in
Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Walsh and Anupama Dwivedi)