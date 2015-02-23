(Adds details, background, shares)
Feb 23 Target Corp halved the size of
online orders eligible for free shipping to $25, undercutting
Amazon.com Inc and traditional rival Wal-Mart Stores
Inc as it focuses on its online business.
Amazon offers free shipping on orders worth at least $35 and
Walmart.com $50.
Target said on Monday the new threshold comes into effect
immediately.
Shipping has become a key promotional tool in the escalating
war between retailers, with companies increasingly offering free
shipping throughout the year instead of just during the holiday
shopping season.
Target's digital offerings include Target.com and Cartwheel,
a mobile app for coupons.
Brick-and-mortar retailers are moving into online retailing,
offering additional benefits such as in-store pickups.
Online orders accounted for about 2.5 percent of total
revenue of both Target and Wal-Mart in the year ended Jan. 31.
This translates into about $1.83 billion for Target, based
on the average analyst estimate for its total revenue, way below
the $12.2 billion Wal-Mart reported for the period.
Target said it planned to open two more distribution centers
in the United States to support its online orders.
Target's shares were little changed at $76.85 in late
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ted Kerr and Kirti Pandey)