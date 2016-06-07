By Nandita Bose
CHICAGO, June 7 U.S retailer Target Corp
is asking many suppliers to take on up to an extra 3-5 percent
of the cost of promotions and price cuts after slow sales so far
this year.
Retailers often use price discounts combined with promotions
- such as two-for-one offers - to sell slow-moving items and
make room for newer products.
Suppliers also have their own offers and advertising, and
usually negotiate with retailers on how the cost of these
promotional budgets will be split.
A dozen suppliers confirmed to Reuters in May that Target
has demanded they take on more of the costs of marketing and
selling slow-moving items, from candy to electronics.
The size of these costs varies on a case-by-case basis, they
said, and are confidential. In total, during the year ending
Jan. 30, 2016, suppliers gave Target $379 million to fund such
marketing costs, according to its latest annual report.
Minneapolis-based Target, the second-largest discount
retailer in the United States, wants to minimize the impact of
markdowns on profit in a tough year as middle income customers
make fewer discretionary purchases.
In May, Target reported a drop in sales for the quarter
ended April 30, and Chief Executive Brian Cornell predicted an
extended period of promotions ahead for the retailer and rivals.
Most suppliers who spoke to Reuters said they will have to
comply or at least deliver part of Target's demands so old stock
can make way for new season products. That will strain already
thin margins.
"Target is not leaving a lot of room for negotiation here,"
said one supplier, who asked to remain anonymous. "They want to
get this unsold stock out of their stores in the next three
months."
Target spokeswoman Katie Boylan declined to comment on
whether it has begun to demand suppliers pay more for marketing.
She said Target regularly works with vendors to build
promotional plans that drive sales.
Target's bigger competitor, Wal-Mart Stores Inc, had
a better start to the year as its lower-income consumer base
continued to spend. It is asking suppliers simply to give it
lower prices, according to its suppliers. A Wal-Mart spokesman
declined to comment.
It is not clear whether other retailers will follow Target's
move. Four retailers including Macy's Inc, Nordstrom Inc
, Gap Inc and Kohl's Corp declined to
comment.
Burt Flickinger, managing director of consultancy Strategic
Resources Group, suggested any retailer looking to recover from
a slow start this year "would be considering pushing their
suppliers for more discounts, if they haven't started doing that
already."
TOUGH BUSINESS
Target stepped up the pressure at recent annual one-on-one
meetings, said nine suppliers.
One leading consumer goods manufacturer, who asked not to be
named, said this year, Target insisted on meeting with all three
product division heads instead of just one contact, to ensure
its demands were met.
Suppliers of consumables like processed food budget 10-12
percent of total sales for discounts and promotions. That goes
up to 20-30 percent for products like apparel, accessories and
furniture, Flickinger said.
Target's suppliers reduced spending last year on promotions
and price cuts - known as vendor income receivables - by 11
percent from $426 million at the end of Jan. 31, 2015, according
to the company's annual report.
At the same time, inventories hit $8.6 billion from $8.28
billion a year earlier, data in the annual report showed.
Cornell, who started as Target CEO in July 2014, is focusing
on tightening up the supply chain and selling more higher-margin
products to turn sluggish sales around. In late 2015, he
appointed John Mulligan as chief operating officer to fix supply
chain problems and has also brought in a new merchandising
officer and a supply chain officer.
Last month, Target pressured suppliers to tighten up on
delivery times with the threat of fines.
Two of the suppliers who spoke with Reuters said if they are
fined for missing delivery deadlines, they would consider
cutting promotional fund payments by an equivalent amount.
"We have budgets to stick to," said one supplier, who did
not wish to be identified. "We cannot just keep giving them
discounts on (product) volumes they are not able to sell - we
have to make money when doing business with Target."
(Additional reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Eric Effron and Matthew Lewis)