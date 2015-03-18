Country singer Loretta Lynn hospitalized after suffering stroke
LOS ANGELES, May 5 Country music singer Loretta Lynn was hospitalized after a suffering a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, her official website said Friday.
March 18 Target Corp. will raise the minimum wage for all of its workers to $9 an hour, matching moves made by rivals such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and TJX Cos, Dow Jones reported on Wednesday.
Target will implement the new wage levels next month, Dow reported. (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chris Reese)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. job growth rebounded sharply in April and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 percent, near a 10-year low, pointing to a tightening labor market that likely seals the case for an interest rate increase next month despite moderate wage growth.