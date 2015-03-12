By Nathan Layne
March 12
March 12 With shallow pockets but a deep
commitment to promote "living wages", women's advocacy group
UltraViolet has peppered Target Corp with cheap
location-focused online ads, challenging it to match Wal-Mart
Stores Inc's promise of $10-an-hour base pay.
The non-profit advocacy group launched its campaign on
Tuesday. With a budget of just $5,000 it purchased online ads
that appear on the browsers of people surfing the Web within a
300-metre (yard) radius of three stores in Minnesota,
Pennsylvania and Nebraska.
The approach highlights the growing use of social media and
the Internet to pinpoint grass-roots campaigns, labor experts
said. It is also likely the first time that Wal-Mart, which
announced its pay hike last month, has been used as leverage to
pressure another retailer since campaigns to boost worker pay
across the service sector started to gain traction in the United
States three years ago.
"There is a lot of experimentation going on," said Kent
Wong, director of the UCLA Labor Center. "Sometimes these very
small-scale, very creative campaigns can catch on. Sometimes
they don't. It's hard to predict."
UltraViolet purchased a few weeks worth of banner ads
through Google, Microsoft and other networks. For $5,000 it was
told the ads, which say "Did you know there's a Walmart near you
that pays higher minimum wage than Target?", could be viewed
half a million times, organizing director Karin Roland said.
"We can have a lot of impact for a little bit of money,"
Roland said, noting that a related online petition had attracted
25,000 signatures. "As far as we are concerned that's a starting
place. If we see a strategic need to expand it, we will."
Target has declined to comment on the UltraViolet campaign
but has said it is committed to paying market-competitive wages
to retain the best employees. It does not disclose its average
wages. Data from employer review site Glassdoor shows cashiers
at Target and Wal-Mart both average about $9 an hour.
Shoppers at the three Target stores will see the ads if they
are surfing Websites in the ad networks of Google and others -
for example, if a shopper checks out a camera review site while
shopping for a digital camera, Roland said. UltraViolet also
purchased local ads on Facebook, she said.
It is unclear whether the efforts will bear fruit. While the
labor group OUR Walmart successfully used social media and other
means to organize nationwide protests, UltraViolet lacks the
financial backing of a union and is untested in a wage campaign.
Rand Wilson, a veteran labor organizer and a communication
and policy director at a Massachusetts chapter of the Services
Employees International Union, said he is a frequent buyer of
Facebook ads to advance local campaigns but cautioned that the
Internet alone can only get you so far.
"Engagement on the Internet is not very deep. There is a
superficiality to it. It isn't a substitute for the hard
shoe-leather grass-roots work you got to do."
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Ken Wills)