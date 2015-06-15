European shares stride into May as earnings power gains
LONDON, May 2 European shares kicked off the first trading day of May with gains underpinned by healthy corporate earnings.
June 15 Drugstore operator CVS Health Corp said it will acquire Target Corp's pharmacy and clinic businesses for about $1.9 billion.
CVS will acquire more than 1,660 Target pharmacies across 47 states in the United States and operate them through a store-within-a-store format, the companies said in a statement.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
LONDON, May 2 European shares kicked off the first trading day of May with gains underpinned by healthy corporate earnings.
DHAKA, May 2 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves rose to $32.52 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Tuesday, up nearly $300 million from the previous month.