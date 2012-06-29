WARSAW, June 29 Russia's Acron is
ready to raise its 1.5 billion zloty ($434 million) bid for
Poland's top chemicals group Azoty Tarnow, a major
Acron shareholder was quoted as saying on Friday.
"We are ready to discuss any issue with investors, even the
one concerning the price in our offer," daily Parkiet quoted
Viacheslav Moshe Kantor as saying.
"The only thing we need is a demonstration of goodwill."
Acron said on Thursday it had extended its bid for Tarnow
for the third time, by a week until July 13.
Tarnow and Poland's treasury, which holds a 32 percent stake
in the company, are against the bid.
($1 = 3.4558 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Mark Potter)