WARSAW May 16 Shareholder at Polish chemicals maker Tarnow, pension fund Aviva PTE said on Wednesday it found the takover bid by Russia's fertiliser maker Acron unsatisfying.

Earlier on Wednesday, Acron offered to buy up to 66 percent in Tarnow for 36 zlotys ($10.58) a share - 12.1 percent above Tuesday's close - to expand its presence in the European Union. ($1 = 3.4034 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)