Defensives drive European shares after UK election upset
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
WARSAW May 16 Shareholder at Polish chemicals maker Tarnow, pension fund Aviva PTE said on Wednesday it found the takover bid by Russia's fertiliser maker Acron unsatisfying.
Earlier on Wednesday, Acron offered to buy up to 66 percent in Tarnow for 36 zlotys ($10.58) a share - 12.1 percent above Tuesday's close - to expand its presence in the European Union. ($1 = 3.4034 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
OSLO, June 9 Qatar's Qatalum aluminium plant has found new sea routes to export its metal following a diplomatic row with neighbours that had blocked shipments, Norway's Norsk Hydro, which owns 50 percent of the facility, told Reuters on Friday.