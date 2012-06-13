WARSAW, June 13 The Polish treasury said on
Wednesday a counter bid for Azoty Tarnow could be in
the works, as the ministry and company try to fend off Russian
rival Acron's takeover bid for Poland's No.1 chemical
maker.
"I wouldn't rule out a counter bid for Tarnow in the nearest
time," deputy treasury minister Rafal Baniak said. "There is
also interest in Ciech and Pulawy, but I don't want to talk
about details."
The ministry has said it wants to sell stakes in its three
chemical makers Tarnow, Pulawy and Ciech,
but shunned the last month's 1.5-billion-zloty ($431 mln) bid to
seize control in Tarnow.
Earlier this month, sources told Reuters that the treasury
was seeking an alternative bidder to avoid selling its top
chemicals group to a Russian rival.
The ministry, which oversees state assets, eyes 15 billion
zlotys from privatisation until end-2013, but sales of state
assets to companies from Poland's communist-era master Russia
are a sensitive issue in the European Union member given the
historical tensions between the two countries.
Shares in Tarnow have consistently traded above the 36
zlotys per share offered by Acron, implying investors expect the
bid to be sweetened or a "white knight" with an alternative
offer.
The management in state-controlled Tarnow is also sceptical
about the offer by Acron, one of Europe's 10 largest mineral
fertiliser groups with assets in Canada, China, Estonia and
Russia, and promised shareholders dividend payouts at 40-60
percent of profit.
In its strategy until 2020 Tarnow, which is yet to pay out
any dividend, plans to double both its sales and market value,
at $1.53 billion in 2011 and $711 million respectively, to join
Warsaw's bluechip WIG20 index.
"Expansion at home and abroad is our strategy's key
element," Tarnow chief executive Jerzy Marciniak told a news
conference.
At the same time the company expects its 2012 net profit to
come in below the 2011 figure of 462 million zlotys, seeing its
operating margin down to 8 percent from the last year's 11
percent.
It came as no surprise that the state treasury applauded the
strategy.
"A positive answer by the treasury to sell Azoty Tarnow to
Acron would prevent it from being realised," the ministry said
in a statement.
"It (a positive answer) would also negatively impact the
value of other chemical makers and their suppliers."
($1 = 3.4806 Polish zlotys)
