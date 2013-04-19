WARSAW, April 19 The board of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) agreed to buy a 5.75 percent stake in Polish chemicals maker Azoty Tarnow for 296.4 million zlotys ($94.3 million), EBRD said on its web site.

On Thursday, the Polish state treasury said it sold 12.1 percent in the country's No.1 chemicals producer for 52 zlotys per share to a group of investors including EBRD, but did not reveal the stake the bank bought.

The sale follows a Reuters report that Poland wanted to sell at least 5 percent of Tarnow, Europe's No.3 nitrogen fertilizer maker, to EBRD.