WARSAW, July 12 Poland is considering the possibility of chemicals maker Tarnow taking over its rival Pulawy, Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Thursday.

"We want Azoty Tarnow to be the centre of consolidation of the Polish chemicals sector," Budzanowski said, asked whether the Treasury, which oversees state assets and controls Tarnow and Pulawy, would respond to a bid for the latter by Synthos .

"We are considering the bid, but we also have a different option, which assumes the possibility of consolidation of the sector by Tarnow." (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak, writing by Karolina Slowikowska)