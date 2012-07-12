WARSAW, July 12 Poland is considering the
possibility of chemicals maker Tarnow taking over its
rival Pulawy, Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski
said on Thursday.
"We want Azoty Tarnow to be the centre of consolidation of
the Polish chemicals sector," Budzanowski said, asked whether
the Treasury, which oversees state assets and controls Tarnow
and Pulawy, would respond to a bid for the latter by Synthos
.
"We are considering the bid, but we also have a different
option, which assumes the possibility of consolidation of the
sector by Tarnow."
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak, writing by Karolina Slowikowska)