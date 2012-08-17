WARSAW Aug 17 Poland said on Friday it would
sell its remaining 50.7-percent stake in chemicals maker Pulawy
to larger rival Tarnow, after state-owned
Kompania Weglowa surfaced as the only major Pulawy owner to
respond to Tarnow's bid.
State-controlled Tarnow, Poland's No.1 chemical player, said
10.3 percent of Pulawy shareholders responded to its takeover
bid, a third of Tarnow's plans, with almost the whole package
coming from fully state-owned coal miner Kompania Weglowa.
The cash bid for 32 percent in Pulawy, launched last month
to counter a bid from Synthos, is to be followed by
Tarnow's share issue for Pulawy shareholders.
