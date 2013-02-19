BRIEF-Ningbo Joyson Electronic to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 7
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.20 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 6
WARSAW Feb 19 Poland's state-controlled chemicals maker Azoty Tarnow said on Tuesday it had offered to buy the remaining 16 percent stake it does not yet control in its smaller rival Pulawy.
It said it offered to but the stake for 132.6 zlotys per share, or more than 400 million zlotys ($127.5 million) in total.
Azoty Tarnow owns almost 84 percent of Pulawy as a result of a tie-up last year which helped Poland's treasury create Europe's No.3 fertiliser producer, but also blocked an unsolicited bid from Russian rival Acron.
Shares in Pulawy rose 1.7 percent, while Tarnow dived by 3.6 percent in the afternoon trade on Warsaw Stock Exchange. ($1 = 3.1372 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by David Holmes)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 4 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 7