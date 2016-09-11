By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, Sept 11
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 Taro Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd. and two of its senior officers received
grand jury subpoenas last week in connection with a federal
antitrust investigation into generic drug pricing, the company
disclosed late on Friday.
The company, which is headquartered in Israel, said it
received subpoenas on Sept. 8 from the Justice Department's
Antitrust Division.
The subpoenas seek documents related to "corporate and
employee records, generic pharmaceutical products and pricing"
and the company's "communications with competitors and others"
related to the sale of generic products.
The filing, which was posted after U.S. markets closed on
Friday, did not name the two executives who were subpoenaed.
"Taro intends to respond to the subpoena and otherwise
cooperate with the Department of Justice investigation," the
company said in the filing.
Spokesmen for Taro and the Justice Department could not be
immediately reached on Sunday for comment.
Taro is the maker of many popular generic over-the-counter
ointments, including antibiotic pain relief and Hydrocortisone
creams used to relieve itching and minor skin rashes.
It also manufacturers prescription creams such as
Clobetasol, which treats a variety of skin disorders including
eczema and psoriasis.
A story published by the Boston Globe last year highlighted
concerns about the rising prices of some generic drugs,
including one made by Taro, called Clobetasol. The newspaper
reported that the price of Clobetasol rose from $0.26 per gram
in 2013 to $4.15 in 2015.
It was not clear from Friday's filing whether Clobetasol is
among the products being reviewed by the Justice Department.
The rising cost of prescription medications in general has
become a high-profile issue over the last year, with a variety
of companies coming under scrutiny for drastically raising the
prices of their drugs and devices.
Companies including Valeant Pharmaceuticals and
Turing Pharmaceuticals were both targets of congressional
investigations earlier this year for hiking the price of life
saving drugs, with Turing also facing antitrust probes by the
Federal Trade Commission and the New York Attorney General.
Separately, Valeant faces investigations by federal
prosecutors into its pricing and distribution.
More recently, Mylan NV has come under fire for
raising the price of its allergy auto-injector Epipen. The New
York Attorney General disclosed earlier this month he had
launched an antitrust probe into the company's contracts to
provide Epipens to schools. The company is also facing
congressional probes.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Alan Crosby)