* Sun Pharma raises buyout price to $39.50/shr from $24.50
* To pay $571 mln to take full control of Taro
* Sun Pharma says to delist Taro post buyout
MUMBAI, Aug 13 India's Sun Pharmaceutical
Industries has upped the buy-out price for its Israeli
unit Taro Pharma by 60 percent, winning over Taro's
board and ending a long battle to gain full control of the U.S.
listed drugmaker.
Under the latest offer, which comes a month after Taro
rejected an earlier bid, Sun Pharmaceutical will pay $571
million to buy about a third of Taro's 44.5 million shares at
$39.50 a share, up from an offer of $24.50 a share.
Mumbai-based Sun Pharma, India's top drugmaker by market
value, said in a statement it planned to delist Taro from the
New York Stock Exchange once the buy-out process was completed.
Taro said in a statement its board of directors had approved
the sweetened offer.
"It's a positive move because this will help Sun Pharma
bring Taro to its own levels and also run the U.S. business more
efficiently," said Deepak Malik, analyst at brokerage Emkay.
"The price offered is market driven and hence is a fair
price," he said.
Sun Pharmaceutical and its affiliates own about 66 percent
of Taro's ordinary shares and 100 percent of the shares of
Taro's founders, representing about 77.5 percent of the
outstanding voting power in Taro.
Sun Pharma last week reported a 59 percent rise in quarterly
net profit at 7.96 billion rupees ($143.9 million) as sales in
its key U.S. market surged, helped by a robust performance by
Taro.
Shares in Sun Pharma were up 0.8 percent at 680.8 rupees by
0524 GMT on Monday. Shares of Taro closed at $41.10 Friday on
the New York Stock Exchange.