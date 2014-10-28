Oct 28 Engility Holdings Inc, a U.S.
government contractor, said it would buy privately held TASC, a
provider of professional services, for about $1.1 billion,
including debt.
Engility, which provides skilled personnel services to the
U.S. Department of Defense and Department of Justice among
others, said the combined company would generate revenue of
about $2.5 billion.
TASC's clients include agencies dealing with national
security and public safety.
The all-stock deal, which will give 850 contracts to
Engility, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2015.
