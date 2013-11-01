BRIEF-Carnival Corp increases quarterly dividend, authorizes additional $1 bln share repurchase program
* Carnival Corporation & plc increases quarterly dividend and authorizes additional $1 billion share repurchase program
Nov 1 Taseko Mines Ltd said on Friday that it will challenge findings of a Canadian federal review panel, which said that the company's revised plan for a copper-gold mine in British Columbia poses significant threats to the environment.
In a statement, Taseko said the findings contradict best practices in place around the world.
* Says Valentino and Yoox Net-A-Porter Group (YNAP) have partnered to create a new omni-channel business model