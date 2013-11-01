Nov 1 A revised mine plan for Taseko Mines'
New Prosperity copper-gold project in British Columbia
still poses significant threats to the environment and nearby
communities, a Canadian federal review panel said late on
Thursday.
Water quality in a trout-bearing lake beside the proposed
mine, fish in the lake, land and resources used for traditional
purposes by certain Aboriginal groups, and their cultural
heritage would be most at risk from the project, the panel said.
The grizzly bear population in south-central British
Columbia will also suffer unless mitigation steps are taken, the
three members of the panel said in their 323-page report.
"Fish in Fish Lake and wetland and riparian ecosystems near
Fish Lake and Wasp Lake might not meet the needs of future
generations," said the panel, set up by Canada's environment
minister in 2011.
The panel is not a decision-making body but its report will
play a key role in the final decision by Canada's environment
minister on whether the project should go ahead.
The Canadian government is expected to decide whether the
open pit mine can go ahead within 120 days, meaning a decision
is likely by the end of February.
Taseko could not immediately be reached for comment.
Ottawa in 2010 overruled British Columbia's provincial
government and blocked the development of the Taseko project
because of worries over its environmental impact.
Taseko has said the revised plan addresses regulators'
concerns. But aboriginal groups and other opponents of the
project say the revised proposal, if approved, would still harm
Fish Lake and the rights of indigenous groups in the area.
Taseko, a mid-sized copper producer, expects the project to
create close to 2,000 jobs and generate more than $1 billion in
government revenue, the report said.
Taseko submitted its environmental impact statement to the
panel in 2012, and public hearings on the project were held
this year.
The panel made several recommendations if the project does
get approved, among them urging Taseko to re-route a
transmission line to avoid areas of cultural significance to an
Aboriginal group.
CIBC analyst Tom Meyer estimates the development of New
Prosperity could cost C$1.8 billion ($1.72 billion) and a mine
could produce 44,000 tonnes of copper as well as 206,100 ounces
of gold a year.