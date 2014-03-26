VANCOUVER, March 26 Canadian miner Taseko Mines
Ltd on Wednesday asked a federal judge to set aside
decisions by the country's environment minister and cabinet to
reject its plans to build a copper and gold mine in British
Columbia.
In a court filing, Taseko said the decisions should be
quashed on a number of grounds including that the minister did
not provide reasons for blocking the New Prosperity project and
that she had met privately with parties opposed to the project
without advising the company or giving it a chance to respond.
"We seek to rectify both the failed process and the decision
that stemmed from it in a court of law, the only reasonable
option open to us at this time," Taseko spokesman Brian Battison
said in an email.
This is the second judicial review launched by Taseko
regarding the development of the controversial C$1.5 billion
($1.35 billion) open pit mine. It applied for a review late last
year into a government-appointed panel's conclusion that the
project is likely to cause significant adverse environmental
effects and harm the interests of nearby First Nations groups.
Canada's government, taking into account the panel's views,
last month blocked the development of the controversial mine,
the second time in just over three years that it has halted the
mine plan.
A representative for Environment Minister Leona Aglukkaq
could not immediately be reached for comment.
"The latest legal action is a desperate attempt by a
desperate company to distract everyone from the facts," said
Chief Joe Alphonse, Tribal Chair for the Tsilhqot'in First
Nation said in a statement.
Taseko has said it has spent C$130 million so far developing
the New Prosperity project.
($1 = 1.1143 Canadian Dollars)
