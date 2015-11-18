Nov 18 Concerns about higher spending and
increasing competition have felled the once high-flying shares
of electrical weapons maker Taser International Inc.
Now the small-cap company, whose stock price has been nearly
halved since the summer, must prove that investments are paying
off for its newer product line: wearable body camera systems for
law enforcement agencies.
Taser is a leading provider of the cameras themselves as
well as a service to collect and share digital evidence, which
analysts say is more lucrative than the hardware because it
carries higher margins with recurring revenue.
Two tests loom in the next few months, when police
departments in London and New York City are expected to announce
contracts for body cameras.
Taser shares had fallen from a record high of $35.95 in June
to below $17 on Tuesday. They spiked about $2 on Wednesday after
Ladenburg Thalmann & Co analyst Glenn Mattson upgraded the stock
to "buy."
Taser is "rightly investing" in a video segment that stands
to produce a steady stream of revenue, Mattson said in his
report, and investor worries that hit the stock are priced in.
Besides concerns about high marketing and other spending,
new competition in law-enforcement body cameras has weighed on
the stock. It tumbled 10.8 percent on Oct. 20, the day Motorola
Solutions Inc announced its product.
"It's going to take some time for them to really demonstrate
to investors and the market that they are executing," said 1492
Capital Management portfolio manager Rodney Hathaway.
"There's obviously a huge market opportunity," said
Hathaway, whose Milwaukee firm holds Taser shares.
Seeking to make inroads in body cameras and in international
markets, Taser in July projected higher second-half spending on
marketing as well as research and development.
In Taser's quarterly conference call with analysts earlier
this month, President Luke Larson said the company accelerated
spending to help capture market share "in a limited window of
opportunity as the market forms."
Taser is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, but Chief
Executive Officer Rick Smith has been based in Paris and plans
to continue to other locations as the company tries to
capitalize on international opportunities.
Between 750,000 and 850,000 uniformed public officers are in
the United States, with 30,000 using a Taser video storage
product, according to Oppenheimer & Co analyst Andrew Uerkwitz.
EYES ON BODY CAMERAS
The use of body cameras has gained attention as a way to
increase police transparency following high-profile incidents
involving use of force by law enforcement, including the
shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
In tandem with those incidents, shares of Taser, a leading
supplier of the cameras, tripled from July 2014 to June.
"All of a sudden, it became a national priority on a lot of
levels to adopt body cameras," Mattson said, "and Taser was
benefiting from being first to market."
Indeed, the shares are still up more than 60 percent since
July 2014, and Taser's market value stands at around $1 billion.
The stock was trading at about 46 times forward earnings
estimates as of Tuesday, down from 65 times at its peak this
summer but well ahead of shares of other companies with wearable
camera products, such as Motorola Solutions' at 18 times and
GoPro Inc's at 17 times. The comparison is skewed,
though, because of Taser's bigger business in weapons.
Analysts on average expect Taser's revenue to increase 17
percent this year to $193 million, as it produces net income of
$17.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"While the opportunity is very, very large and Taser is well
positioned to capture the opportunity, it's going to take time,"
Oppenheimer's Uerkwitz said.
Short sellers have also targeted the company. About 25
percent of Taser's float was held as short interest on Oct. 30,
and the total short interest is only modestly below its level
from July, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Hathaway said he would look for evidence that the expenses
are producing results.
"You want to make sure there's a good return on investment
for all this extra spending on sales and marketing," Hathaway
said.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Linda
Stern and Lisa Von Ahn)