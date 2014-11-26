BRIEF-BioScrip announces CFO transition
* BioScrip Inc says appointment of Stephen M. Deitsch to positions of senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and treasurer, effective April 24, 2017
Nov 26 Tasly Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.6 billion yuan (260.65 million US dollar) in private placement of shares
* Says plans to invest 400 million yuan in a medicine project in Liaoning province
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yVWG8R; bit.ly/1yfvROL
(1 US dollar = 6.1386 Chinese yuan)
* Aphria raises $100 million to fund continued expansion of production capacity and other strategic opportunities