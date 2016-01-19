Jan 19 Tasly Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd:

* Says issues first tranche of super short-term debentures for 2016 worth 1 billion yuan on Jan. 15

* Says debentures have term of 270 days and coupon rate of 2.89 pct

* Says issues each debenture at face value of 100 yuan

* Agricultural Bank of China and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank jointly served as main underwriters for the issue

