BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
May 13 TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.:
* Says it has issued 2016 second tranche of super short-term debentures, worth of 700 million yuan, with a term of 270 days and coupon rate of 3.17 percent
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.