May 8 National Industrialization Co (Tasnee)
and Sahara Petrochemical Co have agreed a
5.09 billion riyal ($1.36 billion) loan with nine local banks to
fund development of three new factories.
The 16-year syndicated loan will finance investment in a new
complex producing acrylic acid derivatives, the Saudi Arabian
petrochemical producers said on Tuesday.
Operations at Saudi Acrylic Monomer Company, Saudi Acrylic
Acid Co and Saudi Superabsorbent Polymers Co in Jubail
Industrial City on the kingdom's Gulf coast, are scheduled to
start in the first quarter of next year, they said.
The project is a joint venture with Dow Chemical Co
and Evonik.
The loan was syndicated among local banks including al-Rajhi
Banking and Investment Corp, Alinma Bank,
Riyad Bank, Samba Financial Group, Saudi
British Bank (1060.SE>, Banque Saudi Fransi, National
Commercial Bank and Saudi Hollandi Bank, Tasnee said.
Tasnee will meet investors this week ahead of a potential
debut Islamic bond, it said last week.