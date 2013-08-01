NEW YORK Aug 1 TA Associates said on Thursday its former chairman, Kevin Landry, whose more-than-four-decade career with the private equity firm helped shape its industry, has died at 69 of cancer.

In a posting on its website, TA Associates called Landry a private equity pioneer, a relentless competitor and a generous benefactor. As a 24-year-old MBA graduate, he joined the firm in 1968 as its second hire and helped transform it from a small venture capital investor to a global private equity firm.

In 1978, Landry played a key role, together with Nobel laureates Walter Gilbert of Harvard and Phillip Sharp of MIT, in starting Biogen Idec Inc, a biotechnology company that has grown in market value to $52 billion.

Landry later opposed the rise of the debt-saddled buyouts in private equity and developed a reputation as an old-fashioned investor with a focus on good management, free cash flow and clean balance sheets.

Since 1982, when he became managing partner, the internal rate of return on TA Associates' investments, net of all fees and expenses, consistently beat the market and private equity benchmarks, the firm said.

His due diligence skills expanded beyond private equity. As a pilot of his own jet, he subscribed to written and recorded accounts of the Federal Aviation Administration's accidents and incident reports to avoid the mistakes of less-skilled pilots.

In the book "A Vision for Venture Capital," Landry is credited with finding about $2 million in checks inadvertently disposed of by a TA Associates secretary in the late 1970s. The money was part of a $10 million capitalization fund.

Landry located the garbage truck, the dump site and finally the checks' final destination at a recycling plant. After a search through bales of trash, the checks were found, according to the book.

Landry served on numerous corporate boards, including those of Biogen, Ameritrade Holding Corporation, MetroPCS Communications and Standex International Corporation.

He stepped down as chairman last year as his health deteriorated but continued to serve as a senior adviser. Survivors include his wife, three children and nine grandchildren.

Boston-based TA Associates has invested in more than 425 companies around the world and has raised $18 billion in capital from investors since its inception in 1968.