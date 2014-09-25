BRIEF-Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment signs sales contracts with Gree Electric Appliances' unit
* Says it signs sales contracts worth 1.1 billion yuan ($159.72 million) with Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai's unit
Sept 25 Taste Holdings Ltd
* Taste has entered into negotiations in respect of a possible acquisition which, if successfully concluded, may have a material effect on price of company's securities. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO sees China 2017 sales up to 18,000 cars vs 12,250 in 2016