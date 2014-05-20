May 20 (Reuters) -
* Taste holdings - shareholders are advised that certain
local aggrieved parties, who were unsuccessful in previous
negotiations with domino's pizza international, are objecting to
validity of taste's recently secured rights to domino's pizza as
announced by both domino's pizza international and taste on 10
april 2014
* Taste holdings ltd - taste received notification
of objection on afternoon of 19 may 2014, and legal merits of
objection are currently being investigated by both domino's
pizza international and taste.
* Taste holdings ltd - confirmed that none of
aforementioned parties have, or had, a written agreement with
domino's pizza international
