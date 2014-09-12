BRIEF-FCPT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 16 BOB EVANS RESTAURANT PROPERTIES
* FCPT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 16 BOB EVANS RESTAURANT PROPERTIES FOR $35.1 MILLION
Sept 12 Taste Holdings Ltd
* Core EBITDA is now expected to be R1.7 million to R2.2 million higher than prior period (r21.2 million).
* Anticipate that EPS and headline EPS for six months ended 31 August 2014 are expected to be between 3.0 cents and 3.7 cents
May 1 Union pension fund adviser CtW Investment Group on Monday urged Urban Outfitters Inc's investors to vote against two long-standing directors and said the board's "extreme insularity" contributed to the company's weak performance.