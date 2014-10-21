UPDATE 1-Motor racing-McLaren's woes continue with bad day for Vandoorne and Alonso
* Alonso says he has never raced with less power (Adds Alonso retirement and quotes)
Oct 21 Taste Holdings Ltd
* Has entered into sale of shares agreement to acquire entire issued share capital of AKJ Holdings Proprietary Limited from Crown Jewel Trust and Kenilworth Park Trust
* Purchase consideration is R85 million and will be settled in cash
* Acquisition is expected to be earnings enhancing to Taste from the first period of consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alonso says he has never raced with less power (Adds Alonso retirement and quotes)
MANAMA, April 16 On his way to winning Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel found his mind wandering already to next week's first in-season Formula One test and how much he was looking forward to it.