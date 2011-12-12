SINGAPORE Dec 12 Qatar International Petroleum Marketing Co, or Tasweeq, has finalised its export jet fuel term contract for next year with two buyers, trading sources said on Monday.

The company has set the "alpha" for its term contract for next year at 30 cents a barrel above its pricing formula, they said.

Details on the term are not known but one trader said that the company sold 300,000 tonnes of jet fuel to oil major BP and Dubai-owned Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC). This information could not be verified with the companies.

Tasweeq sets its own pricing formula for its term contracts comprising three values -- a flat price based on benchmark Middle East quotes plus a premium as assessed by price agency Platts and an "alpha" value that is set by the company.

The "alpha" value for the company's jet fuel contract for 2011 was set at 35 cents a barrel, a trader said. But details on buyers and volumes were not known.

Tasweeq officials declined to comment on the matter.

Industry sources said Tasweeq's jet fuel contract levels for next year are in line with recently concluded Middle East contracts for the product.

Kuwait Petroleum (KPC) last month concluded its 2012 jet fuel term premiums at a premium of $1.70 a barrel to benchmark Middle East quotes while Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) set its 2012 term premium for jet fuel at a premium of $1.75 a barrel.

Adnoc earlier this month concluded its jet fuel premium for next year at $2 a barrel above Middle East quotes.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)