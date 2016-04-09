LONDON, April 9 Britain asked China to tackle
over-capacity in its steel industry on Saturday, hoping to stem
the flood of cheap imports into Europe which India's Tata Steel
said caused it to pull out of the United Kingdom,
putting 15,000 jobs at risk.
Tata put its entire UK business up for sale last month,
including steel works at Port Talbot in south Wales, saying it
could no longer endure mounting losses caused by increased
imports to Europe from countries like China, high manufacturing
costs and domestic market weakness.
"I urged China to accelerate its efforts to reduce levels of
steel production," Britain's Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond
said in a statement after in talks with his Chinese counterpart
Wang Yi in Beijing.
"The UK's focus is on finding a long-term sustainable future
for steel making at Port Talbot and across the UK, and I
welcomed the potential interest of Chinese companies in
investment in UK steel-making."
The global steel industry is suffering from over-capacity as
a slowdown in growth in the Chinese economy has dampened demand.
China, which produces half of the world's steel, and Russia
have responded by diverting more of their steel output to
markets like Europe.
The European Union opened three anti-dumping investigations
into Chinese steel products in February and imposed new duties
on imports after the European steel industry said thousands of
jobs were at stake.
China said earlier on Saturday that plans to shut steel
mills over the next five years would cut capacity to an
estimated 1.13 billion tonnes by 2020, which is still far in
excess of the country's needs.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Toby Chopra)