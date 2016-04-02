LONDON, April 3 Britain said on Sunday that all
public sector contracts that involve steel supplies must
specifically consider UK steel companies as part of plans to
find a long-term solution for the country's steel industry.
The government is looking for ways to support domestic steel
producers after India's Tata Steel put its British
plants up for sale, putting thousands of jobs at risk.
Prime Minister David Cameron has said there was no guarantee
of a buyer for Britain's biggest steel producer, but a state
takeover was not the answer.
Under its support measures, the government will create an
approved supplier list specifically for steel companies wanting
to bid for public sector projects, such as Britain's 55 million
pound ($78.25 million) high-speed rail link, which will need two
million tonnes of steel.
Business Secretary Sajid Javid said on Sunday he was
determined to secure a sustainable future for the British steel
industry and find a solution that supports workers and the wider
community.
"By changing the procurement rules on these major
infrastructure projects we are backing the future of UK steel -
opening up significant opportunities for UK suppliers and
allowing them to compete more effectively with international
companies," he said in a statement.
The introduction of measures to ensure British steelmakers
are considered for government contracts could take six to nine
months, a spokeswoman for the Department of Business, Innovation
and Skills said.
The government has said it is working to broker a deal with
potential buyers after Tata Steel's decision to pull out of its
almost decade-long venture in Britain, which employs 15,000
people, and which has been hit by high costs and Chinese
competition.
Cameron's government has faced criticism over its response
to Tata's action, with opposition politicians saying it was
"asleep at the wheel."
The prime minister has said he wants Britain and China to
work together to tackle over-capacity in steel and that the G20
could be a good forum to address it later in the year.
Britain imported 826,000 tonnes of Chinese steel in 2015, up
from 361,000 two years earlier, according to the International
Steel Statistic bureau.
Last week, China imposed anti-dumping duties of up to 46
percent on specialist steel products from Japan, South Korea and
the European Union.
($1 = 0.7028 pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang. Editing by Jane Merriman)