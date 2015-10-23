(Adds Caparo workers protest, paragraphs 7-8)
LONDON Oct 23 Tata Steel will offer 3 million
pounds ($4.62 million), to be matched by government, for job
creation in Britain's Scunthorpe where its steel plant is to
restructure, the two said in a joint statement.
Tata Steel, Britain's biggest steelmaker, may cut
about 1,200 jobs as part of plans to restructure there.
"Tata Steel's regeneration arm UK Steel Enterprise has
pledged 3 million pounds to support job creation in Scunthorpe,
on top of 10 million pounds it has already earmarked to help
regenerate UK steel communities over the next five years," the
government and Tata Steel said.
Britain's largest trade union Unite said in a statement:
"This is a woefully inadequate response from the government to
support a town and industry which is being rocked by job
losses".
The steel industry's largest union, Community, said the
action was premature. "There is still a consultation process to
go through," it said in a statement.
The crisis in Britain's steel sector escalated further this
week as Tata Steel blamed its decision to cut British jobs on a
flood of cheap imports, particularly from China.
Workers on Friday held a protest in Oldbury in the West
Midlands where steelmaker Caparo Industries, which employs about
250 people, this week went into administration.
They called for government action to save Britain's steel
industry.
This month alone, over 4,000 UK steel jobs have been lost or
are now at risk, with the country's steelmakers and unions
pinning much of the blame on China.
China makes nearly half the world's 1.6 billion tonnes of
steel. With growth slowing, it is expected to export a record
100 million tonnes of steel to world markets this year to help
address its spare steelmaking capacity.
($1 = 0.6497 pounds)
