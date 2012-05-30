BRIEF-Sarda Energy & Minerals recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI May 30 India's Tata Chemicals :
* MD says Diammonium Phosphate retail prices will rise in near future on costly imports, weak rupee
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni and Rajendra Jadhav)
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, June 6 India's annual monsoon rainfall is expected to be 98 percent of the long-term average, the country's state-run weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.