MUMBAI Feb 10 India's Tata Chemicals Ltd expects rising input costs exerting pressure on its margins and early signs of demand contraction for soda ash, its Chief Financial Office P.K. Ghose told reporters on Friday.

Tata Chemicals, which is India's top salt and soda ash maker, reported a 35.76 percent rise in Oct-Dec net profit. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)