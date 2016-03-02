MUMBAI, March 2 India's Tata Communications Ltd
is looking for another buyer for its South African
fixed-line subsidiary Neotel after a deal with Vodacom Group Ltd
fell through, Chief Executive Vinod Kumar said on
Wednesday.
"We have been in discussions with Vodacom so there is no
other potential buyer we are engaged with ... however, people in
the market have expressed interest and now the time has come for
us to explore those options," Kumar told Reuters.
On Tuesday, Vodacom, a unit of Vodafone, dropped a
planned acquisition of local fixed line operator Neotel, citing
regulatory complexities.
Tata Communications also expects to sell a stake in its data
centre unit in the next few months, Kumar added.
