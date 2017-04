Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Tata Communications Ltd (TATA.NS) fall more than 3 percent after the company reported a 213.8 million loss in the June quarter.

Results were below expectations, said an institutional trader at a local brokerage.

Further, the stock has run up 28 percent in the April-June quarter.

Shares in the company were down 2.7 percent at 12:31 p.m.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)