Tata Consultancy Services(TCS.NS) said its subsidiary Diligenta had signed a multi-million pound deal with financial services company Friends Life Management Services Ltd for its international operations.

Under the deal, Diligenta will implement TCS BaNCS, the IT service provider's banking services platform, to support international operations of Friends Life in Asia Pacific and the Middle East, TCS said.

Diligenta was established in 2005 to specialise in business process outsourcing services for the life and pensions industry in the United Kingdom and currently administers about 6.5 million live policies on behalf of its clients, TCS said.

(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)