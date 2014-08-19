Aug 19 Tata Consultancy Services said
its subsidiary Diligenta had signed a multi-million pound deal
with financial services company Friends Life Management Services
Ltd for its international operations.
Under the deal, Diligenta will implement TCS BaNCS, the IT
service provider's banking services platform, to support
international operations of Friends Life in Asia Pacific and the
Middle East, TCS said.
Diligenta was established in 2005 to specialise in business
process outsourcing services for the life and pensions industry
in the United Kingdom and currently administers about 6.5
million live policies on behalf of its clients, TCS said.
