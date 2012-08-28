Logos of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are displayed at the venue of the annual general meeting of the software services provider in Mumbai, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Bank of America-Merrill Lynch says Tata Consultancy Services(TCS.NS) is gaining market share across its service line and geography after meeting with management.

The investment bank thus reiterates its above-consensus earnings estimates and "buy" rating.

BofA-ML says TCS gaining market share thanks to "strong client relationships" and "rapidly growing brand power and agility."

Investment bank also cites confidence on "strong leadership" and TCS' "promising" strategy of tapping volume in sectors such as IT infrastructure management services as well as investing in platforms that "demonstrate its domain expertise."

Shares in TCS last up 1.2 percent