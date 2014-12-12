MUMBAI Dec 12 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
, India's biggest software services exporter, on Friday
said it expected third-quarter revenue to be "in line with
seasonal trends" as holidays and furloughs impact some of its
key businesses.
The company sees demand in North America to be in line with
its expectations for the quarter ending Dec. 31, adjusted for
seasonal weakness, TCS said in a filing with the stock exchange
after market hours.
The third quarter is seasonally weak for TCS due to holidays
in the United States and Europe, key markets where it fights for
contracts with competitors in the $100 billion-plus Indian
outsourcing sector.
Shares in TCS, India's biggest company by market valuation,
closed down 1.66 percent in a market that fell 0.91 percent.
They had fallen 2 percent earlier in the day on speculation the
company would announce a restructuring that would impact
earnings outlook.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)