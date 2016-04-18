BRIEF-India's MIRC Electronics March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees
April 18 Tata Consultancy Services:
* 2015 March-Qtr Consol Net Profit Was 37.13 Bln Rupees
* Says March-qtr IFRS INR revenue 284.5 bln rupees
* Says March-qtr IFRS INR net income 63.4 bln rupees
* Says March-qtr IGAAP net profit 64.13 bln rupees
* Says March-qtr IGAAP revenue 284.5 bln rupees
* Consensus forecast for march-qtr net profit was 62.80 bln rupees
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus 105.4 million rupees year ago